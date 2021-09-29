Annual MumFest Exhibition

Drop Off: October 1 – 2

Mumfest: October 9 – 10

Pick Up: October 29 – 30

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to present the 2021 Mum’s the Word Exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts for the month of October. All entries must feature Chrysanthemums, with one work to be selected for the 2022 Mumfest logo. Reception will be October 8th from 5 – 8 pm during the October ArtWalk.

New Bern’s annual Mumfest brings thousands of people to the downtown area for fun, shopping, and entertainment. As part of the festival, Craven Arts Council will host Mum’s the Word, an art exhibition and contest to select artwork for the next year’s Mumfest. The winner will receive $200 and their piece will be featured on tee shirts, bags, banners, and other promotional items for the 2022 celebration. This year there will also be a youth category for anyone under the age of 18. Artwork does not have to be only chrysanthemums, but must feature them in some way. Craven Arts Council will also host a Mum Chalk Art Competition. Be sure to follow us on social media and check our website for the date, time and registration!

Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10am to 5pm.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron