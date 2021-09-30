MumFest Returns — Next Week

The award-winning fall festival, MumFest, is returning to historic Downtown New Bern on October 9 and 10! But this year October is MumMonth and you can celebrate for the entire month! MumFeast! is October 15 and 16 with restaurant dining and artisans in the streets, food trucks, shopping Downtown New Bern’s unique stores and galleries, and live music. Then MumMonth finishes with the WRNS MumFest Concert featuring 3-time Grammy Award-winning artist Nelly, October 29 at Lawson Creek Park!

This year’s festival returns with its normal layout and experience but with additional social distancing between vendors, hand sanitizing units, and a touchless festival program. To keep MumFest as safe as possible, physical programs will not be distributed but will be available through QR codes on signs throughout the festival.

Schedule of Events/Timeline for Saturday, October 9th:

10 a.m.: Union Point MumArch, Shopping & Food Vendors, Amusement Rides Opens

11 a.m.: Miller Lite Beer Garden with Live Music Opens *Must be 21 years old to drink – Please drink responsibly*

6:30 p.m.: Shopping & Food vendors close

7 p.m.: Miller Lite Beer Garden Closes

8 p.m.: Amusement Rides Close

Schedule of Events/Timeline for Sunday, October 10th:

10 a.m.: Union Point MumArch, Shopping & Food Vendors, Amusement Rides Opens

11 a.m.: Miller Lite Beer Garden Opens *Must be 21 years old to drink – Please drink responsibly*

5 p.m.: Festival Closes for 2021

Free remote parking and shuttle service is provided by the City of New Bern from Lawson Creek Park to the MumFest Riverside Auto Group Main entrance at Broad and Hancock. The shuttle runs Saturday, October 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Downtown streets close 5 p.m. on Friday, October 8 through 8 p.m. Sunday October 10. All cars must be off the streets before 5 p.m. Friday (10/8).

Details regarding MumFeast! and the WRNS Concert will be provided in the upcoming weeks. Visit MumFest.com or social media platforms for more information at Facebook.com/MumFest and Instagram.com/MumFestNewBern.

MumFest is brought to you by five-time Title Sponsor Riverside Auto Group.

