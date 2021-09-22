Mark Your Calendars for River Bend Community Yard Sale

The Town of River Bend is resuming their popular “Community Yard Sale” on Saturday, October 23rd from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maps will be available highlighting the many homes that will be participating.

In addition to finding great deals, the River Bend Garden Club will be offering their delicious homemade baked goods and the River Bend Red Caboose Library will be holding a huge book sale.

Come join us at the town of River Bend and find that much needed treasure, a sweet snack and a good book!

By Gloria Kelly