It just doesn’t get any better than this! Who doesn’t enjoy a beautiful autumn afternoon in the countryside? Who doesn’t also enjoy supporting a local non-profit that benefits our communities? If that describes you, then save this date. The Filling Station is offering just such an opportunity on October 10, 2021!

The Filling Station is a non-profit organization located in Pollocksville that is dedicated to assisting with filling unmet needs in the areas of Nutrition, Education and Connection to the residents of Jones County. In order to reach that goal, they are hosting a fundraiser, Jones County – A Perfect 10.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 10 (10/10) along 10 Mile Fork Rd near Pollocksville and Riverbend from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. It is patterned after events like Old Homes Tours, with stops at several businesses and farms along the route. Each stop will have a different focus to highlight the simple pleasures of country living at its best. Plan to come out for the afternoon or just join them for an hour or so. Current plans include about seven stops along a five mile stretch of road extending from Kitty’s Korner, Etc… to ZAK’s of Mallardtown. They are currently working on the following fun activities:

Kitty’s Korner, Etc – explore your creative side with ceramic painting and a variety of crafts.

Things from Yesteryear – wander through a delightful small museum packed full of vintage appliances and memorabilia.

Moosic – enjoy listening to local musicians on a lovely country lawn as you watch the cows and calves across the road

Tree Farm – stroll the trails of a working tree farm and visit a newly established longleaf pine stand, a rustic She-Shack, and a 1920’s pack shed rehabbed as a workshop.

Farm Animals – visit a menagerie of sheep, goats, donkeys, chickens and more.

Cow Pie Bingo! – guess where the cow will make the first “deposit” in the pasture and win.

HayRide – get away from it all and ride back to a hunting cabin along a beautiful woods road

ZAK’s – shop at a unique gift and jewelry store.

There will be limited parking at each site with additional parking along the road, so it would be helpful to plan to carpool when possible. Freewill donation boxes will be available at each site.

Sponsors include Jones Onslow Electric Membership Cooperation and Craven Ag Services. Additional sponsorships are available. Filling Station partners include Lenoir Community College/Jones County Center/Coastal Women’s Shelter/New Bern Radio Club. For more information about The Filling Station and this event visit fillingstation1075.com or call Karen at 252-635-0828.

By Mary Ann LeRay