Fall ABC Sale Features Curated Selection

Attic, Basement, Closet Sale, Open Air at Battlefield Park Pavilion — October 2

The New Bern Historical Society will hold their next ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale on October 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles, and art. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. This Fall ABC Sale will have 6 departments: Antiques, Art, Collectibles, Furniture, Jewelry, Tools/Outdoors. This is the 31st year for this well-known fundraiser for the Historical Society. All items purchased must be picked up by 2pm on the sale day; payment is by cash or checks only.

“We have been very pleased with the results of our re-imagined ABC Sale and expect to continue to have two each year, one in the spring and one in the fall”, explains Historical Society Executive Director, Mickey Miller. “Again, we have collected some very special items; people will find this curated selection contains some wonderful bargains. We encourage people to come and take advantage of the values that will be found. And in the process, you’ll be helping our non-profit organization.”

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by Kathy Morrison