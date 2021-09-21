Eco-Adventure on the Carolina Swan

The crew of Lady Swan Boat Tours, in partnership with the North Carolina Coastal Federation, is now offering a new weekly eco-adventure that will explore and discover the magic of our tidal marshes and sound. This partnership between the federation and Lady Swan Tours educates participants on how they can protect and restore our coastal resources.

“We are so excited to partner with Lady Swan Tours for these new Eco-Adventure cruises.” Rachel Bisesi, a Coastal Education Coordinator at the federation said, “Cruise leader, Michael Diehl, is very knowledgeable about our coastal resources and makes this a fun adventure for everyone.”

The tour groups will ride on the Carolina Swan, a 27-foot flat bottom skiff, through the estuaries in and around the White Oak River and Bogue Sound, including Huggins and Bear Islands. Groups will explore this unique ecosystem and its rich biodiversity, above and below the water. Activities include, but are not limited to, shelling, species sampling and identification, hunting for shark’s teeth, and pulling crab pots.

The tours will be held every Saturday and Sunday starting September 25th and continuing through October 31st. The boat will depart at 9:30 AM from the Fish House Docks in Historic Downtown Swansboro. Participants are encouraged to bring cold beverages, a snack and to dress appropriately for getting wet and possibly muddy. The program welcomes participants of all ages and includes a fee of $35. A portion of the fee will benefit the North Carolina Coastal Federation.

“We’re beyond honored that Lady Swan Tours chose to benefit the federation by sharing a portion of their profits with us and look forward to working with them for years to come,” Bisesi said.

More information about registration can be found on the federation’s website here. For further information on Lady Swan Boat Tours contact Jane Simpson at 910-325-1200.

By Rachel Bisesi, North Carolina Coastal Federation