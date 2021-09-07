DWCC Foremother Honored with Garden Makeover

The late Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson had always made certain that the garden of his wife, Rev. Ethel Sampson (above), remained beautiful; so, the Democratic Women of Craven County’s Outreach Committee volunteered to help her this year.

Since the early spring, fellow Democrats – including her daughter, DWCC Treasurer Barbara Sampson – donated their plants, their time, and their talents to beautify Rev. Sampson’s Duffyfield yard. Volunteers included Kate Blakefield, Pat Chylko, Baker Hudson, Nell Hudson, Cory Hunter, Susan Long, Brenda McGee, Meghan Millea, Jerry Ryan, Susan Ryan, and June Teeter.

By Democratic Women of Craven County