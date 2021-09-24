Craven CC’s Lifetime Learning Center presents Explorations: The International Film Series

Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) is pleased to announce Explorations: The International Film Series schedule for 2021-22. This year’s international film selections will be presented monthly from October to November 2021 and January to April 2022.

Each film takes place in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus on Fridays and has two show times: a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and an evening screening at 7:30 p.m. To accommodate for social distancing, there will also be a 4:15 p.m. showing for films shown in October and November. Due to the variety of languages and accents represented, as well as accommodation for the hearing impaired, all films are shown with English subtitles.

The public is welcome and admission is free. Donations at the door are welcome and help support the series.

Note: The LLC will be following all State and College mandates regarding health and safety protocols. Until further notice, plan to bring and wear a mask at all events held in Orringer Auditorium.

The series opens on Oct. 8 with a French comedy titled “Le Chef.” Jacky is a talented chef and lover of French haute cuisine who finds himself searching for work through odd jobs in order to support himself and his wife. Jacky longs to be in his own kitchen. Alexander is a chef for a three-star restaurant and is struggling for inspiration to impress the new CEO, whose passion is for the establishment of traditional French gastronomy. The two men work together in this comedic tale to bring new life to the restaurant and to Jacky’s life, and hopefully save Alexander from losing his restaurant.

2021-22 Event Schedule:

Oct. 8 – “Le Chef” (2012) | France/Spain | Rated PG-13 | 84 minutes | Comedy/Drama

Nov. 19 – “Frantz” (2017) | France/Germany | Rated PG-13 | 114 minutes | Drama/History/Romance

Jan. 7 – “All is True” (2018) | United Kingdom | Rated PG-13 | 101 minutes | Comedy/Drama/History

Feb. 4 – “Ali”s Wedding” (2017) | Austrailia | Rated TV-MA | 110 minutes | Comedy/Drama/Romance

March 4 – Bonus Film Event – “The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism” | Documentary

March 18 – “The Road to Mother” (2019) | Kazakhstan | Not Rated | 135 minutes | Drama/History/War

April 1 – “Shoplifters” (2018) | Japan | Rated R | 121 minutes | Family/Crime/Drama

April 29 – “Come What May” (2015) | France/Belgium | Rated R | 114 minutes | Drama/War

Movie trailers and more information can be found at www.cravencc.edu/llc/international-films/. For questions, call Jennifer Baer at 252-633-2618.

Submitted by Craig Ramey, Director of Communications