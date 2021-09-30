Celebrate “Autumn Days” with Community Artists Gallery & Studios

Community Artists Gallery & Studios will celebrate “Autumn days” this month. Our featured “Artists of the Month” are Eileen Wroe and Heidi DiBella, painters, and Patti Smithwick, silverplate artist. Music will be provided by “Doctor Paul” Hawaii to Carolina, refreshments will be served. The upstairs Studio Annex will feature Amalia as our “Emerging Artist,” she paints abstract acrylics.

Eileen Wroe was inspired to paint with oils. She studied with Lois Griffel and Susan Sarback, well-known followers of Charles Hawthorne an American Impressionist Artist who founded the Cape Cod School of Art.

Heidi DiBella enjoys several mediums from Chinese brush painting and watercolor to alcohol inks. Her passion is for animals, especially horses. She blends the paint directly on the paper to get a variety of colors. She paints loose, showing movement and flow.

Patti Smithwick is a Silverplate Artist. She takes something discarded, or no longer useable in its original form and makes it into something that is useful and beautiful.

Amalia is the “Emerging Artist” for October, her paintings are displayed in the upstairs Studio Annex. The program is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by NC Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program. You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex which is shared by Joyce Stratton, Belinda Scheber, Susan Cheatham, Heide Lock, and Brenda Gear.

CAGS is non-profit and co-operative and staffed by our participating artists.

For details, visit CommunityArtistsGallery.org call 252-633-3715.

By Karen Rawson