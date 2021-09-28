Concert featuring the music of Herbie Hancock at Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present “At the Gallery: Herbie Hancock” performed by Minus2 at the Bank of the Arts on October 16th.

Herbie Hancock is an American pianist, keyboardist and composer. A Chicago native he studied classical music from a young age and was deemed a child prodigy. He later branched out to jazz music and Miles Davis sought out Hancock to join Davis’s band, Second Great Quintet. While in Second Great Quintet, Hancock recorded many of his own songs and also with other jazz bands. During his career, he wowed crowds with his jazz-funk and electro style of music and continues to play to this day. Hits include “Cantaloupe Island”, “Watermelon Man”, “Maiden Voyage”, and “Chameleon”.

Minus2 is the brainchild of two talented brothers, Daryl and Eric Minus. Minus2 uniquely combines Jazz, Funk, and Gospel elements into a colorful collage of instrumental artistry. Inspired by Herbie Hancock, Marcus Miller, Miles Davis, Robert Glasper, and a host of others, the Minus brothers have been creating and performing diverse musical styles for over 30 years.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, available in person at Bank of the Arts, online at www.cravenarts.org, or over the phone at 252.638.2577.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron