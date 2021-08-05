Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern for August 5 – 8, 2021

Around Town

Congratulations to Pastry Chef Mayte Rueda on the opening of Mayte Sweets located at 901 Broad St. in Downtown New Bern.

Let’s also give a special shoutout to Doodlebugs Bakery as they celebrated their grand opening this week. They’re located at 474 Hwy 70 W in the Westbrook Shopping Center in Havelock.

***

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Join Charlie Duzan for Open Mic tonight at 7 p.m. at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St. and 30 Second Rocks on Saturday, 8 p.m. at Blackbeard’s, 415 S. Front St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

***

Outdoor life

There’s always for to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Baseball

East Carolina Amateur Baseball League Post Season Championship Tournament at Kafer Park on August 8

Braves @ Red Sox @ at 1 p.m.

Cubs @ Yankees at 4 p.m.

Disc Golf

Join Fairway Disc Golf for the weekly tournament at Creekside Park on August 8, 2021. Sign up at 9:15 a.m., tee off at 10:00 a.m.

***

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Black Widow (PG13), The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG), F9 The Fast Saga (PG13), The Green Knight (R), Jungle Cruise (PG13), Old (PG13), Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG), and Starting August 6th: The Suicide Squad (R).

***

Calendar

6th – 8th: Big Book Sale, Fri – Sat: 9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at St Paul Catholic Church Family Life Center, 3005 Country Club Rd. Presented by The Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Library. Email.

7th: Neuse River Summer Slam Tournament at Lawson Creek Park. Benefiting the New Bern High Volleyball Team.

7th: Craven County Clean Sweep, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Havelock City Hall parking lot located at 1 Governmental Ave. in Havelock. Call 252-633-1477.

7th: Craven County Clean Sweep, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Craven County Administration building parking lot located at 406 Craven St. in New Bern. Call 252-633-1477.

7th: Craven County Clean Sweep, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the West Craven Park, 2791 Streets Ferry Rd. in Vanceboro. Call 252-633-1477.

7th: Stuff the Bus with Rowland and the Home Sales Team, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park.

See upcoming event on New Bern’s Community Calendar here.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“The best thinking has been done in solitude. The worst has been done in turmoil” – Thomas A. Edison

