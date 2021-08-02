The Great Trent River Raft Race – Fun for All

The Great Trent River Raft Race is back!

Join in the fun on August 28, 2021. Union Point Park opens to the public at 10:00 a.m., races start at 11:00 a.m., Awards Ceremony at 4:00 p.m.

New this year is an Anything That Floats category – that is exactly what it means…. if it will float you can participate…. this is a fun category!

Also new this year is cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place winners

EMCEE is Brian North with Channel 12

Judges are: Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, Jones County Sheriff & Pamlico County Chris Davis

At Union Point Park and new this year is:

– A Pirate invasion and take over by the Pirates of the Loose Cannon, they will be doing tours of their encampment throughout the day, have water guns for the kids, with do a Land to Sea Battle (yes, a Pirate Boat will be docked in the water), a land dual and bullet extraction.

– They will start each race by firing a Black Powder Cannon! So many things they are happening and also some surprises as well!

– Live Mermaids will be swimming in a 1,000-gallon tank with decking around it. The kids can go up on the deck and the mermaids will swim to the top to interact with them.

– Of course, vendors of all sorts will be there.

We are encouraging spectators to bring small tents or umbrellas and chairs and make it a day of it!

For details, visit The Great Trent River Raft Race’s website.

Information provided by Teresa Suhrie, New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce