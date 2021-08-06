Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – August 6, 2021

Upper Neuse

All sites on the Upper Neuse were cleared this week! Get out there and enjoy the local waters!

Lower Neuse

The Lower Neuse had seven of 17 sites on the Lower Neuse failed this week: Core Creek, Lawson Park, Slocum Creek at the Havelock boat ramp, Brice’s Creek and Midyette Street, Pierce Creek and Rice Creek in Oriental all tested positive for fecal bacteria at numbers exceeding the recommended state and federal criteria for recreation.

Tar-Pamlico

After a good water-quality run for most of the summer, eight sites on the Tar-Pamlico River failed the Swim Guide test this week: Port Terminal and Town Common in Greenville, Yankee Hall at Pactolus, and Mason’s Landing, Washington waterfront, Havens Garden and Mason’s Landing in Washington, and Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek.

Happy swimming, folks!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!

Visit soundrivers.org/swimguide for more information!

Via Sound Rivers