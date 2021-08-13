Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – August 13, 2021

Upper Neuse

All sites on the Upper Neuse were cleared again this week! Get out there and enjoy the local waters!

Lower Neuse

The Lower Neuse had two of 14 sites on the Lower Neuse failed this week: Bridgeton and Rice Creek tested positive for fecal bacteria at numbers exceeding the recommended state and federal criteria for recreation.

Tar-Pamlico

Tar-Pamlico River is back in action this week: all sites passed!

Happy swimming, folks!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!

Visit soundrivers.org/swimguide for more information!

Via Sound Rivers