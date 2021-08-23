MetroNet and Stanley White Recreation Center on Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda — August 24, 2021

The August 24 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderwoman Harris. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call

Consent Agenda

3. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Closure of the 1000 Block of K Street for a Family Reunion/Memorial Celebration.

4. Approve Minutes.

5. Presentation by MetroNet.

6. Discuss FEMA Update on Stanley White Recreation Center.

7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 125 Hillmont Road.

8. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 597 Hwy. 55 West.

9. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY2021-22.

10. Appointment(s).

11. Attorney’s Report.

12. City Manager’s Report.

13. New Business.

14. Closed Session.

15. Adjorn.

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

By Wendy Card