Elementary School Closes Temporarily Due to Positive COVID Cases

Due to the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID and the high number of student quarantines, Graham A. Barden Elementary will need to close the school immediately for face-to-face instruction until September 7, 2021. The school will shift to remote learning during this time. Please allow our teachers time to shift to remote learning with instruction being delivered via Zoom no later than Friday, August 27th. In the meantime, instructional materials will be available for independent learning through the learning management system, as well as additional items sent home today.

We apologize for this inconvenience; however, this transition is the best solution for the health and safety of our students and staff.

Please note, if any staff and/or students begin experiencing any COVID-like symptoms during our school closure, please reach out to our school nurse, Luanne Mack at 252-444-5100 for assistance.

It is important to note the district is handling an increase in the number of positive cases for students and staff and the number of quarantines since the return to school. As of August 24, 2021, the total number of new positive students and staff for the district is 14 and the total number of quarantines for the district is 13 staff and 410 students. This is the reason students and staff must appropriately and consistently wear masks while on school campus.

As we continue to focus on what is best for the health of our students, staff and community, and for the continuation of learning, we greatly appreciate your understanding and partnership during this time

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools