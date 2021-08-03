Celebrate ArtWalk with Community Artists Gallery and Studios

Join the Community Artists Gallery and Studios (CAGS) for ArtWalk on August 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. at 309 Middle St. in Downtown New Bern.

“Fun in the Sun” will be featured at the ArtWalk on August 13th at Community Artists Gallery. The featured artists are Karen Schaaf and Chris Provard, watercolor artists and Gloria Hodgert, pottery. The Gallery has an “Emerging Artist Exhibition” by Kayla Freeland, a military spouse, located in our upstairs Studio Annex. We will have live music by “Brant Island Strings” and serve refreshments.

Karen Schaaf is a watercolor artist best known for her figurative and portrait work. She is a signature member of the Georgia Watercolor Society and has received international recognition for her work. She uses a palate of transparent watercolors, carefully applying each color in a series of layers, to sculpt faces and expressions that flow with life.

Chris Provard has studied watercolor under Barry Cole and other workshops. She loves painting the coast of NC painting landscapes and the coastal wildlife. She started her adventure with watercolor as a Plein Air painter.

Gloria Hodgert’s art is in pottery. She makes beautiful objects in pottery to accent your home.

Kayla Freeland is our “Emerging Artist”. She has studied art most of her life and was exposed to “pastels” in a figurative drawing class which gave her the the color she hoped to find. She focuses on landscapes, birds and flowers from her travels.

You are invited to visit the Studio annex, which is shared by Joyce Stratton, Belinda Scheber, Susan Cheatham, Heidi Lock and Brenda Gear. The “Emerging Artists Exhibition” is displayed in the Studio Annex and is implemented by CAGS and partially funded my NC Council Grassroots Art Program.

CAGS is cooperative and non-profit staffed by our participating artists.

For details call 252-633-3715 or visit communityartistsgallery.org.

By Karen Rawson