August InStore Silent Auction Marks One Year Anniversary

August marks the One Year Anniversary of Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s unique InStore Silent Auction. Each month, a new collection of specially selected items is featured in a special Auction room at the ReStore with an opportunity for the public to register and bid on each piece. At the end of the month, the winning bidder is contacted and has two days to pay for their item and up to five days to pick it up. Proceeds from the Auction, as all sales at the ReStore, contribute to the funds necessary for Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes with eligible families as well as provide repairs to existing homeowners in our community who may have experienced damages during Hurricane Florence or other circumstances.

This month’s selection of 17 Auction items includes Art Glass, a Chinese knot tassel wall hanging, Folk Art animal sculptures, framed artwork, a Le Creuset covered pan, and other pieces to add to a home or garden décor. “Our volunteer ReStore Committee came up with the idea of the InStore Silent Auction each month as a way to emphasize the special pieces among the donations we receive, above and beyond the already great items we have to offer on the sales floor,” explained ReStore Manager, Evelyn Richards. “We also wanted to draw new customers into our retail operation to show them the great bargains we have available as well as our dual purpose of supporting affordable housing and keeping still usable items out of the landfill.”

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 930 Pollock Street and is open during regular store hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bidding for this month’s InStore Silent Auction runs through Friday, August 27 at 12 p.m.

There is no charge to register to bid on one or more items. Bidders can revisit the separate Auction room any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on a desired item.

Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore should contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager, at 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher