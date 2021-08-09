A Glance at New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – August 10, 2021

The August 10 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

The first meeting of each month is your opportunity to publicly address the Board of Aldermen.

Agenda:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderwoman Harris. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call Requests and Petition of Citizens.

Consent Agenda

4. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 200 Block of New Street for a Neighborhood Block Party.

5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 3600 Block of Cranberry Lane for a Carolina Colours-Sienna Woods Neighborhood Picnic.

6. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 900 Block of Elm Street for the John Thomas Barber Historical Marker Unveiling.

7. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the 2021 New Year’ s Eve Block Party.

8. Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing the 1300- 1400 Blocks of North Craven Street for the Travis Tritt Concert.

9. Approve Minutes.

10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the North Carolina Statewide Emergency Management Mutual Aid and Assistance Agreement — Revision 2021.

11 . Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Amendment to a Letter of Engagement for Professional Services — FEMA with Disaster Recovery Services, LLC.

12. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Interim City Manager to Execute Contract Documents for the Hurricane Florence Category A Drainage Ditch Project in the Quarry 2 Drainage Basin.

13. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY2021- 22.

14. Appointment(s).

15. Attorney’s Report.

16. City Manager’s Report.

17. New Business.

18. Closed Session.

19. Adjorn.

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

By Wendy Card