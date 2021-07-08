What’s What Around New Bern This Weekend: July 8 – 11, 2021

Around Town

Great news — Craven Pamlico Animal Shelter (CPAS) opened their surgery suite on July 7, 2021. Thank you CPAS and everyone involved in making this happen.

Check out the New Bern Farmers Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. SNAP & Event Rentals, 633-0043. New at the Market this week is fresh lamb from Southern Sheep Company, Richlands, N C. Melissa Gray is bringing fresh lamb chops, shanks, burger, and whole leg of lamb, plus many artistic products that she handcrafts from the wool of the sheep on her farm. Fresh corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet onions, squash, and green beans are coming into market. The New Bern Farmers Market does “Christmas in July” with a fundraiser of tree decorations created by hand by our talented vendors. – Julie McKeon

***

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Experience ArtWalk in New Bern on Friday, July 9 from 5 – 8 p.m. Stop by the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. to pick up the ArtWalk card that highlights participating galleries and businesses. This is a monthly event presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

Here are some exhibits and activities that we’re aware of:

There will be Sun and Fun at tomorrow night’s ArtWalk in Artisan Square! Laura Gammons Elisa Maple, and other artists will be set-up outside along with live music by the fabulous Dan Jam Phillips! Studio B Creative will be open and The Red Shoe will be serving wine and warmest vibes! Think “Sun!” – Andrea Owens, The Red Shoe Studio Gallery

Samrae Duke exhibit and A. J. Clements Avondale book signing at the Bank of the Arts. Call 638-2577.

Kayla Freeman exhibit at Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St. Call 633-3715.

Fran Kohlmeier is Artist of the Month at Carolina Creations, 317 Pollock St. Call 633-4369.

Literature and music with musician Alice Osborn and authors Timothy Reinhardt (Jesus’s Brother James) and Kim Teague (Deadly Pretense) at the Next Chapter Books and Art, 320 S. Front St. Call 633-5774.

Also on Friday, “The Original Footloose” at Lawson Creek Drive-In, 8:30 p.m. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 639-2901.

Don’t miss “WE: A Coming of Age Festival”. “The Saax Bradbury Players take the program to the next level with a one-act festival featuring original works of one-act plays, spoken word pieces, and skits to highlight life as teens. The festival takes us through the ups, downs, and hysterical moments of the teenage years we all can relate to. The Saax Bradbury Players directed, produced, performed, marketed, and created the entire show.” at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Show dates are July 9th – 11th and 16th – 18th. Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m. and Sun 2:00 p.m. Call 633-0567

Join in the fun with the New Bern Drum Circle on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

Music and Nightlife

Joe Baes Music will be rockin’ the house on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. but come early because Gigi’s Snack Shack will be here to feed you starting at 5 p.m. – BrÜtopia Brewing Company at 1201 Hwy 70 E

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. A Quiet Place Part II (PG 13), Black Widow (PG13), The Boss Baby: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R), Family Business (PG), The Forever Purge (R), F9 The Fast Saga (PG13), The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R), and Peter Rabit 2: The Runaway (PG).

Calendar

9th: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in Armstrong Grocery Parking Lot. Presented by CarolinaEast Health System.

See upcoming event on New Bern’s Community Calendar here.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud” – Maya Angelou

Reach out

New Bern Now.com, The Podsquad, and New Bern Now Magazine, are looking for news tips, news releases, contributed articles, and feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted. If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too. It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.