What’s What Around New Bern This Weekend: July 1 – 4, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening in and around town.

Pic of the Day: Eastern Carolina Amateur Baseball League at Kafer Park in New Bern

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 84. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1am and 5am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 6 mph. Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

The Sun will rise at 5:56 a.m. and set at 8:26 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” – Henry David Thoreau

Around Town

Help restock the shelves at Religious Community Services with spring and summer clothes (new underwear, new/gently used shoes, and other garments). Call RCS for details at 252-633-2767.

Noteworthy Mention

Congratulations, Pastor Dawn Baldwin Gibson, Pastor Anthony Gibson, and Peletah Ministries! They were recognized by Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General for their work in Eastern North Carolina. Peletah Ministries was founded to assist in disaster recovery following Hurricane Irene. They’ve grown into an organization that engages older adults by answering questions about vaccines, dispelling myths, and helping people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists, and other interested parties to sit on the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee…The division is looking for applicants with expertise and experience in the various commercial and recreational striped bass fisheries from the Albemarle Sound Management Area, Roanoke River Management Area, and the Central Southern Management Area, which includes the Tar-Pamlico, Neuse, and Cape Fear rivers. Apply online here or by calling the Division of Marine Fisheries’ offices at 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632. – N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries

Unofficial Holidays and Observances

Today is National Postal Workers Day, International Reggae Day, Devotion to Duty Day, International Joke Day, Early Bird Day, Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day

GUSTO – Entertainment

check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it's a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who's playing where!

The Calendar

3rd: The Glorious 4th Celebration, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tryon Palace South Lawn.

3rd: Freedom Festival, 5:00 p.m., 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performance at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:00 p.m. at City Park in Havelock. Call 252-444-6429.

4th: Independence Day and 90 Year Anniversary of the VFW Post 2514 Celebration, starts at 11:30 a.m. at 3850 Butler Rd. Call 252-637-9222.

4th: New Bern’s 4th of July Festivities, 5:30 p.m. with Fireworks at approx. 9:15 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park.

Community Calendar here.

Daytrippin’

July 4th

– Town of Atlantic Beach presents live music by Robert McDuffy from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Circle with fireworks at 9 p.m.

– Morehead City Parks & Recreation is hosting a live band and food trucks at Jaycee Park from 7 – 10 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

– The City of Greenville celebration starts at 5 p.m. with live music at the amphitheater stage, food vendors, a beer garden, and fireworks at dusk.

