Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern for July 29 – August 1, 2021

Around Town

Congratulations, Brian Cardoza, owner of 3/1 Cookies & Coffee Food Truck! You can now get his cookies at Savage’s Wood Burning Pizza — our favorite wood burning pizza in town, located at 303 Metcalf St. in Downtown New Bern.

We’d also like to give a shoutout to Jaydens Beef Fried Sausage Dogs located at 2700 Trent Blvd. We’ve only had the beef dogs and they were delicious!

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

At The Garage: Thursday night is a chicken wing contest for National chicken wing day! Friday is National cheesecake day so again… another contest and Friday night is karaoke. Don’t miss the The Mad Fiddler playing on Saturday! – Mari Schultz

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Black Widow (PG13), The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG), Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG13), The Forever Purge (R), F9 The Fast Saga (PG13), Old (PG13), Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG13), Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG), and Starting July 30th: Jungle Cruise (PG13).

Calendar

29th: Craven Community College’s Open House, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in Ward Hall on the New Bern campus. Call 252-638-4597.

29th: Public Meeting: Rebuilding and Relocation of Stanley White Recreation Center, 7:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Omega Center, 800 Cedar St.

29th: Ukulele Jam, 7:30 p.m. at Surf, Wind and Fire, 230 Middle St. Call 252-288-5823.

30th – 31st: Books-and-More Sale, Fri: 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Sat: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Havelock Library, 301 Cunningham Blvd. Presented by The Friends of the Havelock-Craven County Public Library.

31st: New Bern Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

31st: Craft Day, 9:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Poor Charlie’s Flea Market & Antiques, 208 Hancock St. Call 252-514-7127.

31st: Walk-In Bathtub Improv presents Uncommon Instruments Day, 7:30 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street. Call 252-633-0567.

August

1st: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

See upcoming event on New Bern’s Community Calendar here.

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

