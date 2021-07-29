United Way Announces 2021-22 Grant Recipients

United Way of Coastal Carolina has announced the local non-profit agencies in Carteret, Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties that will receive grants for the July 2021 – June 2022 funding year. The following programs will provide needed resources to local communities:

Project Learn – Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain

Diabetic Testing for Health Gains – Broad Street Clinic

Crisis Intervention and Shelter Program – Carteret Domestic Violence Program

Senior Pharmacy Program – Catholic Charities

Family Economic Self Sufficiency Program – Catholic Charities

Shelter Basics – Coastal Women’s Shelter

Enhancing Life Skills through Literacy – Craven Literacy Council

After School and Summer Learning Programs – Heartworks

Indigent Adult Medical Care – HOPE Clinic

Teen Court – Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina

Trauma Focused Therapy – Promise Place

Emergency Homeless Shelter – Religious Community Services

12 Step Residential Recovery Program – Reviving Lives Ministries

A committee of community volunteers reviews each application for funding. Site visits are also scheduled to better understand the programs. Funds raised during the annual campaign enable United Way to provide this support. “These agencies are working hard to provide services to many communities despite natural disasters and a pandemic. Money that is raised locally stays in our four counties to help improve the lives of those in need,” stated Sandra Phelps, Executive Director of United Way of Coastal Carolina.

The United Way of Coastal Carolina had its beginnings in the Coastal Carolina area in 1957. Started as a community fundraising organization, United Way has developed into a non-profit organization that focuses on measurable, long-lasting results for the local community’s most compelling needs. United Way fights for the Health, Education, and the Financial Stability of every person in every community. Funds are raised locally to fund local programs. Currently there are 13 funded programs serving individuals in Carteret, Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties. Since September 2018 when Hurricane Florence caused widespread damage, United Way of Coastal Carolina has been involved in long term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

For more information visit unitedwaycoastalnc.org.

Submitted by Sherwood Crawford