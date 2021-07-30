Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – July 23, 2021

Upper Neuse

Smithfield Town Commons and Neuse Golf Club failed their Swim Guide tests this week. Take precautions if recreating at these sites. All other sites were good to go!

Lower Neuse

The Lower Neuse had seven of 17 sites on the Lower Neuse failed this week: Oak Bluff Road, Kinston N.C. Highway 22 boat access, Havelock boat ramp on Slocum Creek, Lawson Park in New Bern, and Midyette Street, Pierce Creek and Rice Creek in Oriental all tested positive for fecal bacteria at numbers exceeding the recommended state and federal criteria for recreation.

Tar-Pamlico

After a good water-quality run for most of the summer, five sites on the Tar-Pamlico River failed the Swim Guide test this week: Port Terminal and Town Common in Greenville, Yankee Hall at Pactolus, and Havens Garden and Mason’s Landing in Washington.

Via Sound Rivers