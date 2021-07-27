New Director of Student Services Announced

At the July Board of Education Meeting, Mr. Mike Swain was approved as the new Director of Student Services. Mr. Swain has been employed with Craven County Schools for 21 years. He began as a Science/Social Studies Teacher at West Craven Middle School, where he taught and coached for three years. Mr. Swain then moved to West Craven High School (WCH) where he taught Science, History, and Exceptional Children for 15 years. While at WCH, Mr. Swain also dedicated his time to make a difference by coaching Girl’s Basketball, JV Volleyball, and Tennis. Three years ago, Mr. Swain decided to further his career by pursuing administration and was fortunate to serve as the assistant principal at HJ MacDonald Middle School.

Mr. Swain is a Craven County native and a proud product of Craven County Schools. He has been blessed with a wonderful wife, three kids, a beagle, and a guinea pig. Mr. Swain shares, “I am excited to begin this new role so that I can support school leaders, coaches, teachers, and parents in providing students with the resources and programs needed to be successful.”

Please help us welcome Mr. Swain in his new role with the district.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations