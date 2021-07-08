New Bern Historical Society looking for a few good ghosts, auditions July 21

The New Bern Historical Society is looking for a few good ghosts. Whether you are a spirited novice or have lots of ghostly experience, the Historical Society wants you to portray the historic characters in this year’s Ghostwalk. Ghostwalk brings to life noted personalities from New Bern’s past. There’s no need to worry though, all the apparitions in these stories are from the pages of history, not from science fiction. Each year a new and different batch of spirits appear. Auditions will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 5:30 pm at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.

Mickey Miller, Executive Director, is looking for volunteers, both men and women, ages 18 and up to play the phantom roles, “We’d like folks who are interested in this fun and exciting event, and who can give the time for the event’s three days. No experience is necessary. No preparation is necessary. Some might say, no pulse is necessary!” Participants will be asked to read from scripts. Those selected as ghosts will learn a script and participate in at least 2 rehearsals prior to Ghostwalk. They will perform at one of 13 ghost sites including Cedar Grove Cemetery. Ghostwalk will take place the evenings of October 28 – 30, 2021.

If you are interested in participating in one of New Bern’s premier events as one of the ghostly specters from the past, be sure to be at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21st. For more information, call or email the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go to www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety .

Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller, Executive Director