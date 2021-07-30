New Assistant Principal Announcements for the 2021-2022 School Year

The Board of Education took action this summer on the following new assistant principal assignments for the bo2021-2022 school year:

Lennis Frazier, Assistant Principal Tucker Creek Middle – Mr. Frazier started his educational career in Columbus County in the 2010-2011 school year teaching PE K-8. From there he joined Craven County as a teacher at Grover C. Fields Middle School. Mr. Frazier has had an opportunity to teach English Language Art, Social Studies, and Science in all grades 6-8. He also has served as the Head Football, Wrestling, Softball, and Assistant Baseball Coach during his tenure at Grover C Fields. Mr. Frazier shares, “I am most excited to serve the Tucker Creek Middle School community and create impactful relationships as well as lifelong memories with students, staff, and stakeholders.”

Jessica Szymanski, Assistant Principal Brinson Memorial Elementary School – Ms. Szymanski began her educational career in 2003 at Rolesville Elementary in Wake County teaching fifth grade Math and Science. In 2006, she became a part of the Craven County School System and has spent the last fifteen years teaching at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in second, third and fifth grades. Ms. Szymanski adds, “I am most excited about fostering student learning and growth throughout the school, while supporting the staff and parents, in this new leadership position. I look forward to serving the students, parents, staff, and community of Brinson Elementary.”

Pam Collins, Assistant Principal James W. Smith Elementary – Ms. Collins began her career at West Craven Middle School in 1995 as a seventh-grade language arts and social studies teacher and taught there for ten years. She then transferred to H.J. MacDonald Middle School to teach seventh grade for another 11 years. In 2016, she transitioned from the classroom to take the position of the District MTSS (Multi-tiered System of Support) Coordinator and the last two years, she also served as the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Grant Coordinator that managed two Department of Defense grants that supported reading, math, and social emotional learning at thirteen of our military connected schools. Ms. Collins mentions, “I have been in education for 26 years and have loved every minute. I am very excited to begin a new journey as the Assistant Principal of James W. Smith Elementary School. I am looking forward to being a part of a school community again and to be able to work with and support the staff and students of JWS.”

Dana Baker, Assistant Principal Bridgeton Elementary – Baker began her career 28 years ago in Beaufort County teaching at Belhaven Elementary until 2012 and moving to Northeast Elementary. During this time, she taught first grade Reading Recovery, third grade and fourth grade. After receiving her Masters in School Administration in 2018, she moved to Craven County and has worked as the Assistant Principal at Havelock Middle School. Mrs. Baker shares, “I am super excited about this new journey as Assistant Principal at Bridgeton Elementary and being aboard the Clippership! I look forward to working with the students, staff and families in this great community!”

Virginia Bullock, Assistant Principal New Bern High – Bullock, started her educational career in 2004 as a media coordinator and office assistant at Bethel Elementary in Pitt County. She has worked in the education field for the last sixteen years, serving Craven County schools for the last twelve. In 2008, Ms. Bullock worked as a middle school English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher at Havelock Middle. During her time with HMS she was the head volleyball coach for 9 years and a softball and track coach for two years. In 2016, she took the leap into the administrative world. There, she was able to start her Administrative Internship where she focused her time and work on data assessment and community and school involvement. In 2017 she was hired at West Craven Middle as an Assistant Principal where she served as the EC Administrator and Testing Coordinator for the last four years. Ms. Bullock adds, “This is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to dive into the world of high school. I am so grateful for the time I’ve had at WCMS and other parts of our great county. I will miss Wildcat Nation, but I am excited for this opportunity to grow as a leader and look forward to working with, and getting to know, the parents, students, and staff of New Bern High.”

Tracey Monroe, Assistant Principal West Craven Middle – Monroe began her teaching career in New Haven, CT in February 2013. Shortly thereafter she moved back to New York in 2014 and worked for three years in inner-city high schools. She relocated to New Bern, NC in 2017 where she taught English for 6 ½ years at New Bern High before being promoted to Assistant Principal in 2020. Ms. Monroe shares, “I am excited to work in middle school, for the first time, and work with the community of West Craven. I am looking forward to providing instructional support to the teachers of West Craven Middle and building relationships with the students there.”

Wayne Muller, Assistant Principal Grover C. Fields Middle – Muller has been in the education field going on eight years now. He started his teaching career in 2013 as a third grade teacher in Alamance County, NC. In January of 2016, he and his wife moved to Craven County so he could begin teaching fifth grade at Havelock Elementary. He then began his position as Assistant Principal at Ben D. Quinn Elementary in August of 2019. Mr. Muller adds, “I am excited to join ‘Grizzly Nation’ and am looking forward to watching the students of Grover C Fields expand their knowledge and grow as learners, leaders, athletes, and so much more. I am looking forward to working with the staff of Grover C Fields and help these students achieve their fullest potential.”

Sharon Richardson, Assistant Principal Havelock Elementary – Ms. Richardson joined Craven County Schools 8 years ago from Fallsbrook Union Elementary School District in California. In 2013 she joined the Havelock Middle School team to serve as a teacher for the Exceptional Children’s Program. She then she transitioned into an EC Liaison position for the Havelock schools from 2017 until January 2019 when she stepped in as the Assistant Principal at New Bern High School until the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Ms. Richardson shares, “I am excited to have the opportunity to reach students at an age when it is the most critical. Important pre-determining factors that impact the success of our students (graduating) begins at the elementary school level. I have witnessed the impact that our elementary teachers have on building the foundation for young learners when these students walk across the high school stage and are handed their diploma. I look forward to working with my new Principal, staff, students, and their families in developing these young students (social- emotionally and academically) to become successful 21 st Century learners!”

Century learners!” Paul Schwab, Assistant Principal New Bern High – Mr. Schwab began his educational career as a fifth-grade teacher at Oaks Road Elementary. After five years in the classroom, he decided that he was interested in furthering his career by entering administration. In 2015, he was appointed as the assistant principal at WJ Gurganus Elementary and then transitioned to New Bern High in 2017 until 2019. In 2019 he decided to carry his passion to middle school where he currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Tucker Creek Middle. Mr. Schwab shares, “I am most excited to return to New Bern High School and continue the mission and vision for the Bear family. I am familiar with many of the staff and students and look forward to great things happening in the 2021-2022 school year.”

Michelle Wall, Assistant Principal Ben D Quinn Elementary – Wall started her teaching career in Haywood County, teaching for six years at Clyde Elementary School, first as a second-grade teacher, then serving as a Title I teacher for five years working with students in grades K-3. While teaching at Clyde Elementary, Mrs. Wall obtained a Master of Arts in Education degree from Western Carolina University in 2001. In 2002, Mrs. Wall and her husband moved to New Bern, where she began working at Bridgeton Elementary School as a first-grade teacher, then transitioning to teach second grade in 2007. Mrs. Wall later returned to graduate school to work on a Graduate Certification in School Leadership at Appalachian State University, which she completed in 2015. She taught at Bridgeton Elementary for 13 years before transitioning to the role of Assistant Principal at James W. Smith Elementary School in 2015, where she has served as the Assistant Principal the last six years before being named the Assistant Principal at Ben D. Quinn Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year. Wall loves getting to know the staff, students, and their families where she serves, working to build relationships with each individual person. She plans to use her 25 years of experience in education to help teachers continue to grow and to help mentor students so they can see all of the possibilities for their future success. Mrs. Wall said she looks forward to meeting everyone at Ben D. Quinn Elementary, learning from the staff members there, and working to best meet the needs of all students.

Anna Day, Assistant Principal Havelock High School – Ms. Day is a small-town girl from Havelock who has lived all over Eastern NC, VA, and she even spent a few years in Iceland. Her family lives close by and they love spending weekends together. She loves traveling and reading – mystery, crime, suspense, anything about WWII, and almost every children’s picture book she has ever read she wanted to read again to “my kids”! Day shared, “I love teaching and learning! This is the beginning of my 17th year in education. After teaching, being a reading specialist, and an instructional coach, I am so excited to start the next chapter of my career as Assistant Principal at Havelock High. It is full circle, coming home to Havelock!”

Kaylee Kramer, Assistant Principal Arthur W. Edwards Elementary-Originally from Rochester, NY, Ms. Kramer made New Bern, NC, her home in 2013. Ms. Kramer joined Craven County Schools in 2015 at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary as an EC Pre-K teaching assistant. The following fall, Ms. Kramer took the opportunity to become a lateral entry EC teacher at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary, working in the adaptive curriculum department with grades 2 through 5 while completing her master’s degree in Special Education at Western Carolina University. After three years at Vanceboro Farm Life, she transitioned to general education at Brinson Memorial Elementary in the fall of 2018. At Brinson, she taught one year in second grade and two years in third grade. During her third year at Brinson, Ms. Kramer also completed her administrative degree at Appalachian State University and worked as an intern at Brinson, supporting the teachers, students, and community. Ms. Kramer is excited to be starting her next chapter with Craven County Schools as the assistant principal at Arthur W. Edwards Elementary. She looks forward to engaging with the families within the Havelock community and continuing the amazing things at AWE! Go Wildcats! #WildAboutLeading #AWEsomeSchool

Stacey Gillette, Assistant Principal Havelock Middle-Ms. Gillette began her educational career as a high school English teacher in Norfolk, Va (1997-2001). The Marine Corps brought her family to Jacksonville, NC in 2001 where she taught English at Northside High School in Onslow County from 2001-2008. After two years in San Diego, CA, she returned to Onslow County where she began her administrative internship at Richlands High School (2011-2013). In 2013, she accepted her first administrative position as Assistant Principal at Jacksonville High School in Onslow County. She served as AP at JHS from 2013-2019. In 2019, she became the Assistant Principal at Heritage Elementary School in Onslow County where she remained until taking on her current role as the Coordinator of the Adult High School program at Coastal Carolina Community College. Though the role of Assistant Principal is not new to Ms. Gillette, she is excited to venture into the middle school setting as well as Craven County Schools. She is looking forward to adding to her professional experiences and to contributing to the CCS and Havelock Middle School team. Ms. Gillette loves the work of serving students, so she is very excited for this opportunity.

Please help us welcome this wonderful group of administrators to their new school. We wish them much success in their leadership role.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations