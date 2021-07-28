Live and Local! returns to the North Carolina History Center

Craft beer, Food and Music, Saturday, August 21st

Join us for Live & Local! On Saturday, August 21st, Tryon Palace presents their third annual craft beer, food and music festival featuring local and regional breweries, food trucks, and the upbeat tunes of the Joe Baes Project. The fundraising event takes place inside the North Carolina History Center in New Bern, and outside on Bate Commons. All proceeds benefit the Tryon Palace Foundation in support of Tryon Palace.

Doors at the NC History Center open at 5:00 p.m. for VIP ticket holders. VIP tickets provide early access from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., two craft beer sample cards, access to the VIP Lounge, and an exclusive unplugged performance session of Joe Baes Project. The VIP Lounge is generously sponsored by Tap That Craft Beer, Wine Bar and Restaurant and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. exclusive to VIP ticket holders and will include apps, beverages, and giveaways.

At 6:00 p.m., doors open for General Admittance ticket holders. GA ticket holders receive one craft beer sample card. The Joes Baes Project will perform in Bate Commons under a tent overlooking the Neuse River from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Sample cards allow for one 2 oz. sample per brewery. Attendees can purchase full pours of their favorite brew or continue to explore the craft brews showcased with the purchase of additional 2 oz. tickets at $2. Wine lovers need not stay home. Wine will be available for those who prefer grapes over hops. Four fabulous locally known food trucks will be on site for those working up an appetite while sampling brews.

VIP Tickets are $45 and are limited to 100 attendees. General Admittance (GA) Tickets are $30. Online sale of tickets ends on Friday at 12 midnight. Some tickets may be available for purchase onsite on day of event for $35 but will not include a sample card. Tryon Palace Foundation Members receive a $5 discount on tickets, except for day of event ticket purchases.

Our breweries for Live & Local 2021 include Shortway Brewing Co., Brewery99, Fishtowne Brew House, Mother Earth Brewing, Sercy (spiked seltzer) Nauti Dog Brewing Co., Edward Teach Brewery and R&R Brewing. Food trucks participating are JasmineTasty Thai, Dank Burrito, McGrady Grill and Snook Dawgs. Media Sponsor, WSFL-FM Classic Rock 106.5 will be there to liven up the party. There will be plenty of food and craft beer choices to sample throughout the evening while listening to classic and fresh tunes performed by the Joe Baes Project. This event is generously sponsored by First Citizens Bank.

This is an age 21 and over ONLY event. Valid IDs are required. NO children are allowed admittance to the event (including infants and stroller babies). Event tickets are non-refundable and cannot be transferred or exchanged. It is a rain or shine event.

By Nancy Figiel