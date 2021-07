The Friends of the Havelock-Craven County Public Library Books-and-More Sale will be held at the Havelock library, 301 Cunningham Blvd in Havelock, NC.

Come Friday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, July 31 from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be BOOKS, DVDS, CDS, MAGAZINES, GAMES, AND MORE. No set prices. You name the price with your donation.

All proceeds support the Havelock Library’s programs.

Submitted by: Dew Usa, Member, Friends of the Havelock-Craven County Public Library