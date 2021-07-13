Field Trip to Jack Smith Creek Stormwater Project

Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Meet at the corner of Simmons St. & Oaks Rd.

Avery Smith, New Bern Stormwater Superintendent, will be there to answer your questions.

This project is a unique water quality partnership between the City of New Bern, The NC Ecosystems Enhancement Program, and the NC Clean Water Management Trust Fund. The project involved the construction of a stormwater wetland to capture and treat runoff from a large watershed in New Bern. The wetland is an environmental initiative by the City and is a part of the EEP Nutrient Offset Program.

The wetlands have been planted with over 140,000 plants from over 25 different species of wetland plants.

Keep your eyes out for all different types of wildlife from insects and birds to fish and deer.

We suggest that you bring a hat, good footwear, water, sun and bug protection

The Carolina Nature Coalition is a community organization based in New Bern, North Carolina whose mission is to raise public awareness of environmental and environmental justice issues and to engage citizens in meaningful community action.

For more information, call 252-626-5100.

By Michael Schachter