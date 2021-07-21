ECAHF presents free Family Fly-In and Movie Night

The Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation (ECAHF) will hold its 10th Annual Free Family Fly-In and Movie Night from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. on August 13, 2021, at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Dr. in Havelock.

This event will allow families in the community and surrounding areas an opportunity to enjoy a family night and learn about engineering, weather, aerodynamics and more! Activities include interactive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics) education, door prizes, and giveaways.

Family fun – bring lawn chairs rain or shine!

There will be a showing of a How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on a giant screen.

About ECAHF

The Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation offers an opportunity to experience the heritage, culture, and sense of community and patriotism that grows from shared experiences that bond people of different backgrounds and histories. Interactive experiences and immersive environments of aircraft, aircraft related equipment, and the irreplaceable human elements that make possible air support for the ground warrior showcase the lessons of the past and make Marine aviation history come alive. – ECAHF website

For details, call 252-444-4348.

Submitted by: Pam Holder, Havelock Tourist and Event Center