Drawing the Line: New Bern Redistricting Workshop

What’s ahead for Craven County in the next decade?

The answer will be determined by lawmakers this fall when they draw new maps for legislative and congressional districts – accounting for the changes in our state’s population during the last decade.

Quite simply how lawmakers draw the maps will determine who gets elected to represent us in Raleigh and Washington which impacts the direction of Craven County and our state for the next 10 years.

We invite you to join us for a virtual workshop for the New Bern community on Thursday, July 15 at 6:00 p.m. on zoom. Register here.

We’ll talk about what redistricting is; how lawmakers shouldn’t get to draw their own districts and why the community you live in shouldn’t be sliced and diced for partisan advantage.

When lawmakers gerrymander legislative and congressional maps – they eliminate competition leaving we the people with no choice or voice on election day.

Come learn what you can do to help push back – join us on July 15th at 6pm for a conversation that is all about making democracy better and ensuring a better future for our community and state.

By Tyler Daye, Common Cause NC