Craven CC announces Trustee Meeting dates

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes Section 143-318.12 and Craven Community College (Craven CC) Board of Trustees Bylaws and Policies, notice is hereby given for the following:

The Board of Trustees of Craven CC will meet eight times during fiscal year 2021-2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ward Boardroom of the Brock Administration Building on the New Bern Campus, unless otherwise noted.

August 17, 2021

September 21, 2021

*October 19, 2021

December 14, 2021

February 15, 2022

*March 15, 2022

April 19, 2022

**June 8, 2022 – Annual Board Retreat & Meeting

* (5 p.m. dinner – Naumann Community Room; 6 p.m. meeting in Ward Boardroom)

** (9 a.m.-1 p.m. retreat; 1-3 p.m. meeting; location to be determined)

Changes, if any, will be posted to the college website www.cravencc.edu.

This notice is published on July 1, 2021, pursuant to directions by the Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Date posted: July 1, 2021

Place posted: Ward Boardroom exterior exit door, Brock Administration Building

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications