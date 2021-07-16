City of New Bern United Badges Blood Drive

The United Badges Blood Drive is a unified effort among first responders to encourage blood donors from their communities to support patients in need. Together, we can make a difference!

Wednesday, July 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus located at 1125 Pine Tree Drive in New Bern, NC.

All participating donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last!*

Schedule now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Blood Donor App and enter sponsor code: City of New Bern UNITED BADGES Respond to the call. Give blood.

*Offer applicable to presenting donors only during the following date(s) 07/28/2021 and while supplies last. Offer subject to availability of donation opportunities in presenting donor’s area. No substitutions and not transferable. Not redeemable for cash. © 2021 The American Red Cross | 2020-APL-00XXX | 347201AR

By Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer, City of New Bern