Artist Tracey Penrod Featured in Director’s Gallery

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Tracey Penrod in the Director’s Gallery for the month of August. Tracey Penrod is a lifelong resident of Eastern North Carolina. She lives in Wayne County where the surrounding land and its aspects, both seen and unseen, offer inspiration for many of her works of art. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the August ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, August 13.

Tracey’s artistic pursuits in her post-secondary education began in commercial art and advertising design. Although her career took a detour into public education, Tracey returned to making art in 2012 through artistic practice, play, and workshops. Recently retired at the end of the 2021 school year, Tracey left the classroom to once again engage her creative calling by exploring the matters of the heart through abstract expressionism and representational art. The exhibition will be on display for the entire month of August.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5:00 pm.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron