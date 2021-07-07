Another Month, Another Interesting ReStore InStore Auction

Whether it’s a touch of the Oriental, a piece of sculpture, or something more homey, there are 17 unique items for you to consider bidding on this month at the InStore Silent Auction at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to enhance your personal decorating interests.

An elegant Chinese hand-painted large porcelain bowl, on an ornately carved wooden stand, was traditionally used for goldfish and Koi, but would now serve as a beautiful decorative accent or planter. Perhaps an Indonesian hand-carved 15” giraffe would add an eclectic touch of wildlife and culture to your décor or maybe the 20” bronze maiden sculpture might be more traditional for display. For something attractive as well as functional, the Tuscan-style covered stoneware bean pot, with a woven wire carrier, would add a distinctive flair to your dining table. Practical and homey items include two Wheat back designed bar stools, a beautiful handmade lap quilt, and an oval mirror framed with a white floral pattern on a glass frame. There are ten additional items, so you really need to stop by to visit the Auction Room set aside within the ReStore.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 930 Pollock Street, and is open during regular store hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bidding for this month’s InStore Silent Auction runs from July 6 through July 29 at 12 p.m.

There is no charge to register to bid on one or more items. Bidders can revisit the separate Auction room any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on a desired item. When the Auction is closed at the end of the month, winning bidders are notified and have two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick up their item at the ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County operates the ReStore to generate important revenue to support building new and affordable homes with eligible individuals and families, as well as assist existing homeowners with needed repairs. Another benefit of the ReStore is keeping tons of still usable items out of the landfill. Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore should contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager at 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher