These girls won the district tournament in Swansboro on June 16 – 20, 2021 and then competed and won in New Bern on June 26 – 30 for the state All-star tournament.

These girls worked together as a team and gave it their all to become the state champions and are the future of Babe Ruth softball in our area!

Learn more about New Bern Softball here.

By Alli Davis