What’s What in New Bern – June 8, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening today in and around town.

Pic of the Day: Old Brick Road at Caswell Branch in the Pleasant Hill area of town

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Sun will rise at 5:53 a.m. and set at 8:21 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“Rivers know this; there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.” – A. A. Milne

***

Around Town

Knights of Columbus 3 Day Yard Sale: Thurs – Sat June 10 – 12th. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. New Bern’s Best Yard Sale. Columbus Club Hall 1125 Pine Tree Drive. Furniture, Tools, Power Equipment, a trailer, Clothes, Electronics, Appliances, and so much more! Come check it out. Proceeds support numerous local charities. – Monsignor James R Jones Council 3303 Knights of Columbus

Noteworthy News

Are you trying to reach a virtual audience? The 30-Day Online Marketing Makeover is free and Photographer Bob Mackowski will present the Marketing and Sales session tomorrow, June 9 at 1 p.m. You need visuals to represent your business on your website and social media. Make sure that they’re not terrible. Bob Mackowski will give you some basic, entry-level tips to use with any cameras (yes, even your cell phone). Learn how to make sure that your images are seen and that they leave the right impression. Your business isn’t awful; make sure your visuals don’t make it look that way. Sign up for this three-hour session online here. This series is facilitated by Coastal Carolina Community College Small Business Center,

Your Input Matters: Tri-County Community Health Needs Assessment – CarolinaEast Health System, as well as the Health Departments in Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties, are requesting that residents participate in a survey to give input on the health of the community. CarolinaEast and the three Health Departments are partnering with other hospitals and health departments to conduct Eastern North Carolina’s Regional Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Every few years, residents have an opportunity to take a survey that asks them to identify the top health challenges they face, as well as the availability of health resources in the community. A regional approach offers expertise, leadership, and resources that are more robust, to ultimately help improve the overall health of our communities. Details here.

***

Unofficial Occasions

Today is World Oceans Day. This year’s theme is The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods. Shedding light on the wonder of the ocean and how it is our life source, supporting humanity and every other organism on earth. It’s also Best Friends Day, Jelly Filled Donut Day and World Pet Memorial Day. So, catchup with your best friend, learn about Oceans Day while eating jelly filled donuts and take time to remember the memories that you shared with your beloved pets who passed away.

***

The Calendar

8th: City of New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting, 6:00 p.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center.

10th – 12th: Knight of Columbus Yard Sale, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1125 Pine Tree Dr.

11th: Art Walk: Juneteenth, 5:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., Presented by the Craven Arts Council and Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

11th: ArtWalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Community Artists Gallery, 309 Middle St. Call 252-633-3715.

11th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Joe Brown Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

12th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Greenbrier – at Clubhouse Dr. (Driving Range). Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

12th: Sankofa Musical Review, 7:30 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St. Call 252-634-9057.

More on the Community Calendar

***

Final note

New Bern Now.com, The Podsquad, and New Bern Now Magazine, are looking for news tips, news releases, contributed articles, and feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted. If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too. It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.