What’s What in New Bern – June 14, 2021

Pic of the Day: Entrance to Greenbrier in New Bern, NC.

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Sun will rise at 5:53 a.m. and set at 8:24 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace” – Dahli Lama

***

Around Town

We’re excited for Drive IV Hydration & Med Spa as they celebrate their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony today at 1 p.m. Join them at 333 Middle St. in Downtown New Bern. This is a free event and open to the public.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is happy to announce the return of Alea R. Armstong to the team. She returns as a valuable director and embalmer with a heart of gold. Stop by Pollock~Best and say, “Welcome Back!” – Bob Burns

Have you heard? Buff City Soap will open its first soap ‘makery’ in North Carolina on June 17. Visit owner Jamie Mason and see her new shop, Buff City of New Bern at 3017 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Suite B. Buff City Soap is known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products. – Read more.

***

***

Holidays and Observances

Today is Flag Day, US Army Birthday, World Blood Donor Day, International Bath Day, National Strawberry Shortcake Day, Magic Circles Day, National Bourbon Day, and Pop Goes the Weasel Day.

***

The Calendar

14th: Juneteenth Podcast, 7:00 p.m. on NewBernNC Facebook page. Presented by #ProjectRestore and New Bern Now.

15th: Fitness with Friends in the Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Fort Totten Park. Presented by Friends On Deck and K-Zone Fitness.

17th: African American Lecture Series, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom. Register by contacting Krystal Eldred at 252-639-3512/3592 to get access code.

18th: Pig Pickin’ benefit for ALS, 5:00 p.m. at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70E, 252-288-6077.

18th: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Premiere Rooftop Celebration, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Greene, Wilson, and Crow – 401 Middle St. Presented by the Young Urban Professionals of ENC.

More on the Community Calendar

***

Final note

If you live in the Greenbrier area, tell us how you feel about your neighborhood?

