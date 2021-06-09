Tryon Palace Celebrates Pollinator Week June 21 – 27

Tryon Palace and International Paper in celebrating National Pollinator Week, June 21st through 27th. Celebrate bees, butterflies, and pollinator plants throughout the week with special tours, a free movie showing, and informative posters and items to take home. Learn about our pollinator plants and initiatives in the Tryon Palace gardens and information on how you can help pollinators in your own garden.

Pollinator Garden Tours will be offered daily at 10:00 am, beginning at the Waystation, Monday June 21 through Friday, June 25th. The special tours are available with purchase of any Tryon Palace admittance ticket; One-Day, Galleries or Garden Pass. At 10:00 am on Saturday, June 26th, a free movie, “Disneynature, Wings of Life,” will be shown in Cullman Hall, at the North Carolina History Center. Following at 2:00 p.m., the movie “Biggest Little Farm” will be presented. Then Gardens and Greenhouse Manager Hadley Cheris will be available after both movies for a Q&A session.

Throughout Pollinator Week, there will be pick-up brochures and other free items at the North Carolina History Center. These activities and materials are made possible with a generous grant received from International Paper.

For more information on pollinators, stay tuned to our Facebook page and Instagram for additional pollinator feature stories! You can also take part in the Pollinator Power Party! offered by Pollinator Partnership at pollinator.org.

Submitted by Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace