Travel through history with your North Carolina History Museums

The North Carolina History Museums have joined together to create a fun-filled family adventure across the state and away from computer screens. And the North Carolina Maritime Museums are included in the stops.

The “Skip the Screen” initiative starts at ncmuseumofhistory.org/skip-the-screen. From there, you will get all the information and tools needed to explore and connect with family-friendly opportunities during July and August in one of three specific ways: Time Travel Ticket, Read through History and History Anywhere, Anytime.

Travel across the state and use the Time Travel Ticket to earn some rewards. To participate, print off a ticket or pick one up at participating museums: North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort, North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Forks, Museum of the Cape Fear in Fayetteville, North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh and Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. When you visit a listed museum, complete the activity provided and collect the rewards. One museum visit and completed activity wins a small souvenir, two different museums can win you a souvenir and a museum store discount on one item, and three or more visits to different museums win a souvenir and a museum store discount on your total purchase. Please note that discounts, which must be used on the day of the visit, are not applicable at the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum store in Hatteras. One discount is allowed per family, and some exclusions on items and restrictions may apply.

If you travel to the different museums or prefer to stay closer to home, Read through History invites visitors to open a book and explore North Carolina culture, stories and history. The list of books, many of which are available at our museum gift shops, includes titles appropriate for readers of all ages.

If traveling isn’t in your summer plans, take a journey whenever you want with History Anywhere, Anytime. Discover how you can go on a journey—in your home, across town, or on the road—with the following activities: Hands-on History, Treasure Hunt, Artifact or Arti-Fiction?, Bake-Off/Cookout, and No Plugs, No Batteries.

So no matter how you explore this summer, there’s a bit of North Carolina history waiting to be discovered.

By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer, N.C. Maritime Museums