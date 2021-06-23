Samrae Duke’s Fantastic Creatures and Characters of Folklore on display

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Samrae Duke in the Director’s Gallery for the month of July. Samrae Duke is a local illustrator who loves nature, fairytales, and all sorts of fantastic creatures and characters of folklore.

Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the July ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9th.

Samrae grew up in Southern California, where they spent most of their childhood drawing and daydreaming about stories. Duke studied children’s book illustration at East Carolina University, earning their BFA in 2013. In their work they use a mix of Digital and Traditional media, mostly consisting of Graphite, Watercolor, Acrylic, Photoshop and Procreate. “My work consists of whimsical and fantasy themes, but I love drawing anything asked of me. My focus in college was for children’s publication, but my career has led my work into epic fantasy, tabletop gaming industry, and advertising markets,” says Samrae.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc