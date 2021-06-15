New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 187

The Podsquad: George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and Wendy Card, were joined by special guests Rowland Bowen (Rowland and the Home Sales Team) along with Carol Becton and Tharesa Lee (Signs of History African American Heritage Trail).

We talked about all kinds of topics related to living in the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns.

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

00:52 – Contest Question

1:53 – In the Weeds

2:17 – City of New Bern Community Garden

3:00 – Hybrid Fruit Trees

4:24 – Local Garden Nurseries

5:35 – New Bern History Quest

7:00 – Entertainment in New Bern

7:30 – “We” Saax Bradbury Production

10:00 – Sankofa Production

11:00 – Interview with Rowland Bowen and The Home Sales Team

12:00 – New Bern Real Estate Market

35:18 – Interview with Carol Becton and Tharesa Lee to talk about the Signs of African American Heritage Trail

41:31 – Dedication Ceremony

45:40 – Juneteenth of New Bern Lineup

53:00 – Upcoming Events

57:40 – New Bern Farmers Market

55:30 – 63rd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

56:50 – Trivia Answer

57:30 – NC Longleaf Commitment Grant

Join us on June 17 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

