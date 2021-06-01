Megan McGarvey Memorial Scholarship Endowment

We are all grieving the loss of a great woman and friend. Megan McGarvey has imprinted her cheerleader spirit on our hearts for a lifetime. She has left us to remember the value of what it feels like to be encouraged and lifted up as we love our community and all the people we serve.

Our Havelock Chamber has chosen to memorialize the life of our beloved Megan Mary McGarvey by naming our Craven Community College (CCC) endowment scholarship after her (with the blessing of her family). This scholarship will benefit a Havelock High School graduate each year and will be administered by CCC.

Funds can be donated to the Chamber for the Megan McGarvey Memorial Scholarship by mail, phone, or hand delivery.

There will be a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. on Thursday June 3rd, at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center.

By Havelock Chamber