Letter from the Editor: “I Can See Clearly Now”

This morning I heard the song, “I Can See Clearly Now” by the late, great, singer-songwriter John “Johnny” Lester Nash Jr.

“I can see all obstacles in my way,

Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind”

Johnny Nash’s words inspire me every time I hear his song, but today they encouraged me to write this.

I’m thrilled that New Bern Now’s Team has expanded with terrific writers like Jerry Scott, Jane Maulucci, Susan Moffat-Thomas, Todd Burrier, Michelle Garren Flye, Lovay Wallace-Singleton, and a few more will be coming onboard soon.

Collaboration has been key to our success! Especially working with local residents and community leaders who have sent us news tips, event details, information, photos, and press releases over the years.

We’re in the process of hiring an Administrative Assistant and we’re looking at other positions.

We consider members of the Bright Side, informal community advisory board members.

It has taken 12 years to get here, but we’re finally in the position to say that we are New Bern’s Local Online News and Information Site. We also have a Community Magazine (available in print and digitally), The Podsquad’s Weekly Show (video streamed live, available online and airs on 103.9FM), a large social media following, and a daily e-newsletter.

Please don’t confuse us with a brand new website that claims they are the best and only local news in New Bern. Rumor has it, someone’s alluding that we are part of their team. Our readers have reached out because they are confused. I’m writing this to clarify we are not associated with them.

We are New Bern Now and our mission to serve our community has not waivered. It was created during the recession in 2009 to help small businesses and nonprofits because they couldn’t afford to advertise. We strive to connect you with the people, places, and happenings in and around the greater New Bern area.

Special thanks to our monthly subscribers. Without your support, we wouldn’t be in the position to expand.

New Bern Now has a large audience and is the perfect place to advertise.

Let us know if you’d like to be an Advertiser or if you want to join our Team.

Send your news, announcements, or questions via email or call 252-259-6853.

By Wendy Card