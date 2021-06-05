In the Weeds: Possible signs of trouble

We caught our neighbor checking out the garden and he was amazed that we actually had peppers and tomatoes. He popped a red cherry tomato in his mouth, next was the yellow. A man of few words, he said, “Wow, that’s a sweet one. Now I’m ready for a salad”.

Everything is still growing, and we harvested many firsts this past week. First: hot banana pepper, yellow cherry tomatoes, and a large red heirloom tomato.

Wendy lost the ‘Who’s gonna get the first blueberry of the day’ game against the birds, but hope is not lost. Mickey in Seattle recommended a simple solution that neither of us thought of. Using a net…imagine that. We will do that this week.

The first yellow bell and jalapeno peppers are growing.

We’re still waiting for the zucchini and green beans to produce.

It’s not all rosy in the garden. There’s holes in the radish plant leaves. After reading an article from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, we suspect they may be from flea beetles. We’ll try out the solution outlined in the Almanac and see what happens. Here’s the picture, what do you think?

We were pleasantly surprised to see the Bee Balm is blossoming from last year!

Are we on the right track? If you’re a gardener and you think we need guidance, please help us stay on course.

Laura Johnson and Wendy Card’s “In the Weeds” column arrives on Saturdays.