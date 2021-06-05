Golf Tournament at Carolina Colours – Register by June 7

You can be a Member for the Day, bring a guest and join us on June 21 at Carolina Colours Golf Club for a fun tournament. The fun starts at 8 a.m. with registration and the range opening.

We will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and there will be prizes and lunch. This will be a two-person team event with flights for men, women, and mixed couples.

The cost is $45 per person, and you can sign up online by clicking this link www.vizbench.com/ccgc-mftd/.

We look forward to playing with you and sharing our beautiful golf course.

By Peter Eckle