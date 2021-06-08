A glance at tonight’s New Bern’s Board of Aldermen Meeting

Are you interested in what’s happening at City Hall? Some residents believe it’s their civic responsibility to attend every meeting. Others would rather watch paint dry than listen to a meeting. Meeting are open to the public and it’s a great way to find out what New Bern’s elected officials are doing by attending the meeting at 6 p.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center located at 1225 Pinetree Drive. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

The schedule:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Outlaw. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call Request and Petition of Citizens

Consent Agenda

Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving Specific Street Closures for Daytime Outdoor Dining. Approve Minutes. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting an Amendment to Article XXI — New Bern Historic District of the City Code of Ordinances. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting an: a) Ordinance Amending Section 15-24 of Part II — Planning and Zoning Board of the Land Use Ordinance; b) Ordinance Amending Part IV — Appearance Commission of Article III of Appendix A of the Land Use Ordinance; and c) Ordinance Amending Section 15- 419 — Historic Preservation Commission of Article XXI of Appendix A of the Land Use Ordinance. Presentation by NBAMPO on Bike Pedestrian Plan. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 135 Hillmont Road. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with the Area Day Reporting Program for Youth for 500 Fort Totten Drive. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with State Employees Credit Union for the ATM in the Parking Lot at 302 Craven Street. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with Promise Place for 408 Hancock Street. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with Habitat for Humanity of Greater New Bern for 920 George Street. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement for 1602 and 1604 High Street. Discussion of Options for Gaston Boulevard/ Broad Street Properties. Appointment(s). Attorney’ s Report. City Manager’ s Report. New Business.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card