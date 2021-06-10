Flag Day Ceremony – Saturday, June 12

This Saturday, June 12, 2021, a Flag Day Ceremony will be held in New Bern presented by the Elks Lodge #764.

Come learn or relearn the history of our flags from the Revolution to the present day. You will see the actual flags as they changed over the growth of America. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Union Point Park Gazebo in New Bern. This year’s feature band is the 2nd Marine Air Wing Band from MCAS Cherry Point. Special guest speaker is the Honorable Steve Tyson. The New Bern Young Marines will participate in the ceremony. Bring your own chairs.

For additional information, contact John Serumgard at 252-633-2119

Submitted by Bob Manning