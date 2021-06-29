Enjoy Free Concert with Acoustic Duo Bag-End

The acoustic duo Bag-End will perform in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon July 18.

Bag-End features Mat Kerlin on vocals, harmonica, and percussion; and Dan Lehman on rhythm guitar. Bag-End draws inspiration from the music of the 60’s and 70’s including Neil Young, Marvin Gaye, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby Stills & Nash, and other favorite bands of that era.

Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Avenue “A” in New Bern. The doors will open around 2:30 p.m., and the music starts at 3:00 p.m.

There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted.

Please follow CDC recommendations on vaccination and mask-wearing.

Submitted by Simon Spalding